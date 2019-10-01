Preparing for winter weather road conditions

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Harry Staley of Staley's Tires says if you'll be driving in the snow this winter -- to put snow tires on your car now -- because if you wait to purchase them, supplies may dwindle when the snow really starts to come down.

Staley says the way snow tires work is they have a deeper tread with a soft rubber compound. He also says they can be studded on non-studded depending on the driver's need for traction. Staley owns two tire stores in Billings and he says people are already coming in to purchase snow tires.

"My advice would be to plan early," says Staley, "Don't be caught when it's too slick, too bad, and you run into somebody else... safety is everything. Great tires help a ton."

October 1st is the first day you can legally put snow tires on your car in Montana.