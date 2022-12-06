MT.- Winter is here in the treasure state, and with it comes new driving difficulties. But there are a few things you should know before you go, to keep you better prepared to get behind the wheel.

Captain Kyle Hayter pf the Montana Highway Patrol summarizes how people can increase their success, while driving in the snow and ice.

"It goes back to the old defensive driving, drive defensively. Be prepared, plan ahead, give yourself plenty of time to get to your designation, and traveling distance between vehicles is paramount, you want to double them or more when the weather is bad." In extreme weather, winter storms and high gusty winds, consider postponing non-essential travel, taking an alternate route or taking public transportation.