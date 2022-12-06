MT.- Winter is here in the treasure state, and with it comes new driving difficulties. But there are a few things you should know before you go, to keep you better prepared to get behind the wheel.
Captain Kyle Hayter pf the Montana Highway Patrol summarizes how people can increase their success, while driving in the snow and ice.
"It goes back to the old defensive driving, drive defensively. Be prepared, plan ahead, give yourself plenty of time to get to your designation, and traveling distance between vehicles is paramount, you want to double them or more when the weather is bad."
In extreme weather, winter storms and high gusty winds, consider postponing non-essential travel, taking an alternate route or taking public transportation.
Montana and Wyoming are already experiencing their fair share of winter weather, and the Teton County Emergency Management Department is sharing a list of items you should be keeping in your car, so you are prepared for the worst.
They suggest keeping windshield wiper fluid and deicer along with jumper cables or a portable car starter in case you cannot start your vehicle.
If you are stuck in deep snow, or losing traction, a snow shovel and some kind of abrasive material like kitty litter or sand can be helpful in getting you moving again.
Having a flashlight or other light source on hand can be helpful in flagging down other drivers or altering them if you have trouble.
Finally, a full tank of gas, first aid supplies, water, food and necessary medicine are all good to keep in your car, even if you don't think you'll need them.
Hayter also suggests avoiding traveling alone, when possible, but keeping others informed when you do.
"If you're traveling, specifically long distances, make sure you tell someone when you're leaving, when you should arrive the route, you are taking, so that if you don't show up on time we know where to kind of start looking for you to get you safe as quickly as possible."
Montana Highway Patrol also suggests dressing for the weather, with extra layers and blankets.
By planning ahead, keeping yourself aware of current and future weather conditions and other potential hazards you can help ensure that you and your loved ones are prepared to enjoy the season safely.