Preparations underway for Billings St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Billings St Patrick's Day parade will be Saturday at 11am in downtown Billings. The Celtic Fair will start at 10am.

There will be about 50 floats. It will start on the usual parade route at 3rd Avenue and 27th Street.

The grand marshals this year will be the gals from Pug Mahon's.

The Rimrock Foundation is one of the organizations entering a float this year.

Cathy Cullen is the director of development services for the Rimrock Foundation.

Cullen says that the float has special meaning because of the approximately 200 shamrocks on it.

Cullen said, "The shamrocks were actually created by our patients. The shamrocks are something that's meaningful in their life in recovery or in treatment. And then, we also have some of our staff that did the same thing."