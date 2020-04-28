Preparations underway for all mail ballot primary election

Preparations are underway for an all-mail ballot primary election in Montana. Every active voter will be mailed a ballot in a couple of weeks.

Election Administrator for Yellowstone County Bret Rutherford said it's important to make sure election officials have your correct address. He said ballots aren't forwarded, so even if you have recently changed your address with the United States Postal Service, you still need to inform the election office of your current address.

Rutherford also said registration usually closes 30 days before an election, but the governor is allowing registration up to May 26.

Rutherford said, "The governor allowing us to go by mail ballot is allowing us to not come in contact with each other, me in contact with you or judges with people at the polls. So, please try to do everything you can through the mail so we're not putting each other at risk."

Rutherford said it's important to follow the instructions so that your vote can be counted.

He said, "You have to pick a Republican ballot, a Democratic ballot or a Green Party ballot and only vote on one of those. The other two you'll just discard at home. You can burn it, tear it up, throw it in the garbage but you don't have to send it back. So, just please vote the one ballot. If we get back a ballot set that has all three ballots filled out, we won't count any of them."

Rutherford said postage is included with the ballots. He said another reason to use the postage prepaid envelopes is the Ballot Interference Prevention Act.

He said, "The Ballot Interference Prevention Act (BIPA) was passed by the voters of MT in November of 2018 requiring individuals to submit a form when dropping off someone else’s ballot."