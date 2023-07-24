REED POINT, Mont. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report into the Stillwater train derailment that happened in June.

According to the preliminary report, the train was not speeding at the time of the incident.

NTSB reports the freight train was going 38 miles-per-hour over the bridge when 16 of the train's 55 cars derailed.

The speed limit on the track is 45 miles-per-hour and 40 miles-per-hour on the approach to the track.

Nine cars with hazardous materials were breached--26 other cars carrying hazardous material were not breached.

The NTSB's focus is solely on the performance of the cars involved in the derailment, and their investigation is ongoing.

The Federal Railroad Administration is conducting a separate investigation.

This information comes days after Montana Rails Link reported the rail bridge near Reed Point has been repaired, and train traffic is resuming as normal in that area.

This preliminary report came out after the sixth train derailment in Montana in 2023.

Friday afternoon, 25 cars on a freight train derailed east of Havre, including one train car containing paint thinner. The contents of that car remained sealed, and it did not cause immediate environmental danger.

No one was injured in the train derailment Friday.