BILLINGS, MT - A boil order has been issued for residents of a local trailer home community south of Billings.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued the boil order for the Meadowlark area as a precaution.

The drinking water system for the area reportedly experienced a line break on Sunday, November 20th, and caused the system to lose pressure. The department says this could allow contaminants into the drinking water.

Residents are told not to drink any water without boiling it for at least one minute, and then letting it cool before using it. There is also bottled water available at the property management office.

The issue is expected to be resolved by December 5th.