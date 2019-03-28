Pre-K funding bill rejected

The future of pre-kindergarten programs in Montana in doubt after lawmakers this week tabled a bill expanding future funding.

Montana legislators tabled HB 755 on a 9-8 vote.

The bill was intended to create a new department to help early childhood learning.

This includes creating an advisory council as well as looking at school enrollment and classroom readiness.

Representative Eric Moore, a Republican of Miles City is a sponsor of HB 755.

He said this would help the issues of efficiency and focus, especially in rural schools.

"I believe in school choice, always have and always will, but that's not the main issue of this bill," said Moore. "More importantly this is the only solution for rural school districts. Go to my towns in my part of the world like Ekalaka and Jordan and Broadus. Tour their classes and see where an extra classroom is and I'll tell you in most of those places they do not have one. Talk to those superintendents and they'll tell you how hard it is in general to hire teachers in general, let alone teachers with specialized endorsements."

Opponents of the bill said a new department undermines the authority of the board of education.

Opponents question the need for for a new department and classroom space.

"They say we don't have room for a preschool classroom, and if you go back to the implementation of kindergarten first at half day then at full day,

yeah in Frenchtown where I was a trustee, we didn't have the space but we found the space," said Diane Burke from the Montana Quality Education Coalition. "If you go back and look at the number of districts who migrated successfully from half day to full day, that is not a significant obstacle.

We can find a way to do that."

Governor Steve Bullock was particularly upset by the tabling of the bill.

The governor supported the program and expansion over the last year.

In a statement, the governor said in part: "Thousands of four-year-old's and their families will go without preschool, all because of petty politics and special interests that no longer represent the best interests of our youngest Montanans."

Rep. Moore acknowledges the bill faces opposition due to private practitioners.

HB 755 must pass in the House by Monday, April 1st to move forward.

If it is rejected again, Montana remains among the states without a publicly funded pre-kindergarten curriculum.