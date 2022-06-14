BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting that the Yellowstone River is expected to crest at 15.1 around 7:00 pm Tuesday night.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for all low land areas along the Yellowstone River with emphasis between Laurel and Lockwood.

At this time Duck Creek Rd. and Duck Creek bridge are closed and people are asked to stay away from the area as the protective berm along the road has water running over it in places and could fail.

Water is also reported to be pushing near the limits of the banks above Jellison Rd. near the Billings Landfill and Meadowlark mobile home park.

People are being asked to be ready to evacuate if needed and to have a go bag packed.

The sheriff’s office also said that if you’re in doubt, get out, warning that emergency resources will be stretched thin.