UPDATE: As of 12 pm, NorthWestern Energy says power has been restored to customers affected by a power outage.

BILLINGS - NorthWestern Energy reports at least 1900 of their customers are being impacted by a power outage on the West End.

Right now, NWE estimated power will be restored around 1 p.m.

There is no indication of the cause of the outage at this time.

This story will be updated when power is restored.