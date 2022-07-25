BILLINGS, Mont – Yesterday thunderstorm storm left many neighborhoods in the magic city without power.

A neighborhood on the southside of Billings has been without power since 7pm yesterday evening.

Jody of Northwestern Energy says, there are about three, four person crews working around town to get power restored safely and quickly.

She says, if a power line is down, please stay at a safe distance.

Tamara Montierth, Who lives next to a power line pole, says her street has been without power since 7pm last night.

She says, they have had outages in the past – but they only lasted for about two hours.

She says she heard a loud bang and that's when the lights went out

“Right after the big bang we heard a bunch of little bangs like firecrackers which obviously ended up being the insulators they were all hanging like little Christmas tree ornaments this morning – and that electric pole – the hole top was shattered all over the place.”

Adding -- yesterdays drop in temperature – the strong winds – and hails reminded her of weather patterns in Texas.

“The wind came up really hard and then it struck and it was striking hard, I mean it was everywhere. I was waiting for the tornado. I've lived in Texas for many years and that was all the signs but thank God that didn’t hit – because that was good enough right there.” she says

Tamara says – northwestern told her that they are trying their best to have the power back on sometime this evening.