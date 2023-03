Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, greatest south of Harlowton and Billings. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. The cold and wet conditions could be hazardous for young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect higher-end accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces and locations above 4000 ft. Snow is expected to lighten up this evening, then pick back up on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&