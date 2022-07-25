BILLINGS, Mont. - Hundreds lost power after the storm Sunday evening in Billings. In addition, city residents reported flooding, hail and downed trees.

Billings resident Agnes Thompson said she was shocked when she saw a tree on her husband's work truck.

"I was just shocked when we got home," she said. "I could not believe this tree has fallen across the road."

NorthWestern Energy received over two dozen reports of power outages after the storm. They are working to restore power to those areas. A map of current outages is available here.

Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department said the majority of traffic lights that were out due to the storm have been fixed. She said the light at 32nd W and Central is still flashing.