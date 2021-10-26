Power outage impacting 1,300 customers in Big Timber
BIG TIMBER, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy is reporting a power outage in Big Timber the morning of Tuesday.

The outage is impacting more than 1,300 customers, according to NWE's outage map.

NWE posted on Twitter crews are at the location to fix the outage with an estimated repair time at about noon.

