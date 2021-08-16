Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9 AM MDT 8/17/21 This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/17/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Bozeman, Broadus, Butte, Hamilton, Malta, Seeley Lake, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Columbia Falls, Cut Bank, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Missoula, Sidney, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Libby are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, gusty winds, increasing thunderstorm activity, and a wind shift with a cold front, will create erratic fire behavior and possible new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 90s to near 103. * HUMIDITY: Minimums from 9 to 19 percent. Poor humidity recovery tonight. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph on the mountain tops. * THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered wet and dry thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening, and again on Tuesday. Storms may produce strong and erratic wind gusts that extend well away from the storms. * COLD FRONT: Tuesday afternoon and evening frontal passage will bring a shift to northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 96 to 104 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing gusty north winds and a sharp drop in temperatures. Wednesday will be much cooler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. &&