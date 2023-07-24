UPDATE: Members have discovered the power outage was due to damage of a substation caused by an animal.

The damage caused a power outage for about 1,000 NorthWestern Energy customers.

The crew members are working to restore service and repair any damages as fast as possible.

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - More than 1,500 NorthWestern Energy customers are experiencing a power outage in Lockwood Monday afternoon.

According to NWE's power outage map, the outage is estimated to be repaired by 3:15 p.m.

NorthWestern Energy told us they working to fix the power outage as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.