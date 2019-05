KULR (Billings)- According to Northwestern Energy a power outage has effected approximately 548 customers near the areas of Montana Ave. and Broadwater Ave.

According to the Billings Police Department, a transformer blew at the Pepsi Bottling Group.

BPD also said that they started receiving calls of power outages around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. They also tell KULR-8 that power is expected to be restored sometime after 3pm Sunday.