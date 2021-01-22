BILLINGS - Students at MSU-Billings wrapped up their "Power of One" week Friday, which focused on mental health awareness.

"We decided to do the hearts that you see behind me. 265 hearts each stand for a suicide in 2019," Student Activities Board Chair Katlyn Gillen said.

Those hearts certainly are a powerful image in the student union. Each heart on display in the main lobby represents a life that ended too soon in Montana.

"We're one of the highest suicide rates, always competing with Wyoming and Alaska unfortunately," Gillen said.

Gillen said when these hearts went up, the response from her fellow classmates was almost immediate.

"The first day that we set it up, I had a student come up to me and tell me how he lost a cousin to suicide. We want those numbers to drop. We want to be the reason that someone choses to live another day," Gillen said.

Signs set up around campus highlight more statistics. One of them points out that over 45% of MSU-B students have felt depressed in the last year, according to an anonymous poll.

"There has not been a year that I've lived in Montana where there has not been a suicide of one of my friends," Resident Assistant Charlene Allmer said.

Allmer said it's a topic that hits close to home since "having to go to a funeral, two times, three times a year for losing a friend that you had in high school."

As a member of the student activities board and a resident assistant, she said it's important to be proactive and physically reach out to those who need someone to listen.

Allmer said she regularly posts mental health resources on her Facebook page.

"We can't be scared to tell them that you are there, despite the circumstances," Allmer said.

And that's why she wants to stop the stigma on mental health.

"The longer that we go on not talking about it, the longer that we can't help people," Allmer said.