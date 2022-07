BROADUS, Mont. - The Powder River County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report encounters with people who claim to need gas money that will sell their fine jewelry to earn it.

A scammer is reportedly in the area asking people to buy some jewelry for money.

According to the sheriff’s office, the jewelry has 14k stamped on it but once the jewelry is brought to a jeweler to be appraised, it's discovered to be made of brass.