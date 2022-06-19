BROADUS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for information after a report was received of a green laser light being pointed at commercial aircraft flying.

According to the Powder River County Sheriff's Office, they received the report around 11:15 pm Saturday.

The aircraft was flying outside of town at a high altitude.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Powder River County Sheriff's Office at (406)-436-2333.

“Pointing a green laser (or any color) at any aircraft is not only illegal but can be extremely dangerous. When a pilot encounters a laser light it can cause temporary flash blindness effects, disorientation, distraction, and even long-lasting eye injuries. This makes flying conditions extremely dangerous for not only the pilots but the rest of the passengers aboard the flight. Even if you think your laser light may not be powerful enough to reach an aircraft, do NOT point it in the sky,” the sheriff’s office said.