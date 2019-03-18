Pothole patrol throughout the Magic City

KULR (Billings) - 'Tis the season, for potholes.

"Obviously we just got through one of the worst February on record with some pretty substantial snowfall now that it melts that thawing process starts and the potholes start appearing," said Jeff Wickham, the City of Billings Street and Traffic Supervisor

With crews traveling north to south and east to west throughout Billings; Wickham says crews are filling at least 50 potholes a day in the Magic City.

As for the most damaged areas, it really depends on the traffic.

"In the spring, we have a pretty good idea that they're going to pop up on S. 32nd St. West, that area usually gets a pretty good amount of truck traffic on top of it so we spend a lot time in that area," said Wickham.

So what's the process for filling these axle bending tire popping menaces?

Pull up, sweep it out, shovel it down, heat it up, and roll it out. It's a process that's a necessity when the roads are cleared, even if the snow is still melting in the grass and on the sidewalks.

"Obviously you don't want water in the hole when you're filling it, but sometimes when you get this much snow you have to just do what you can to get them filled so at least people can at least drive over it. Then it might blow back out but we'll come back through and fill it when the snow is all melted," said Adam Potter, Maintenance Worker and Operator at the Street and Traffic Department for the City of Billings.

He added this work will continue as the snow melts and more potholes get called into the city.

Depending on the size of the pothole, certain sections of the road will be torn up completely as opposed to just filling it with the gravel and tar mix you usually see. Procedures like that though won't happen until the weather remains consistently snow-free.