BILLINGS, Mont. -- A public safety levy and a public school levy could be on the docket for the next election. Superintendent Greg Upham is recommending the Billings Public School System run an elementary levy to help reduce SD2's deficit.

The proposed levy could also be on the same ballot as the public safety levy which has been discussed at length by the Billings City Council.

"I think we have to be a united front," says Supt. Upham, "The safety in our community is extremely important and so is education so we definitely want to support each other and and work with our community to make sure we're respectful for our tax payers."

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says both SD2 and the city are mindful of the competing levies. We asked Chief St. John if adding an elementary levy would jeopardize whether the public safety mill levy would pass. He says there are many factors to consider and it is too early to tell what negative outcomes would look like or to what degree. Yellowstone County Treasurer's Office says if both levies were to pass -- it would likely increase property taxes in Billings.