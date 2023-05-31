Montana-There's a potential for an economic boon right here in the Treasure State, but native wetlands could be negatively impacted if not destroyed at the cost of development.

The E.P.A. cites the Clean Water Act in establishing regulation of pollutants into the waters of the U.S. as well as regulating standards for surface waters.

However, federal regulations and safeguards have been rolled back due to a recent decision from the Supreme Court of the United States.

This decision has been considered a major victory for the Ag industry, landowners and developers.

And they say it has been a whirlwind of legal battle, for the use of priorly purchased land.

Justice Samuel Alito asserts in his majority opinion that the E.P.A. has misinterpreted the Clean Water Act's reach and that their power in the area should be reconsidered.

And the Executive Vice President for the Montana Stock Growers Association, Raylee Honeycutt, agrees.

Honeycutt says that "the administration has been going forward with their rules process and we as producers have been saying hey let's wait a second and let's see what this decision with the supreme court for Sackett v. The E.P.A. and today just proves the reason why we were asking for that because the administration is going about this the wrong way. The Supreme Court is telling them they need to readjust and fix what they've been doing."

But there is more to this decision than the fight over land, wet or not.

According to D.E.Q. Senior Wetland Specialist for the Non-Point Source and Wetland Program, Stephen Carpenedo, wetlands provide many crucial things to our ecosystem.

Carpenedo says that "wetlands are important for many reasons, they in Montana they cover about 3-5% of the landscape but they provide many benefits that outweigh their relative scarcity. They really help function to generate nutrients, filter pollutants they are commonly known as the kidney of the landscape. They help buffer flood waters and reduce flood flow and flood heights helping protect health and safety."

But that isn't where the wetland benefits end.

Carpenedo continues to say that wetlands are " also places of recreation where duck hunters, bird watchers' fishers go and they really support our local economies and they are places of education where school kids go out and learn about the importance of wetlands in different ecosystems."

He finished by saying that these environments "also really help provide us with late season stream flow and shallow ground water reserves that really increase browse for cattle and other wildlife species. It's estimated that 60% of Montana's wildlife species rely on wetlands for some portion of the year."

The department also says wetlands are already consistently being impacted and destroyed due to road, land and infrastructure development.

They hope to continue working with farmers, ranchers, landowners, and tribal councils to negotiate ways to preserve state wetlands.

Now only time with tell the true impacts of the new clean water act for both development and conservation of wetlands across the United States.