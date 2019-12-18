Postal worker safety

The United States Postal Service said threats and assaults against postal employees are not common at all. The incident on Monday, December 16, in which a postal worker was allegedly threatened with a knife in Billings is very rare according to USPS.

United States Postal Inspector Darin Solmon said, "They are actually very uncommon. I mean, typically, we don't hear about this very often, especially in our area, in our territory. I talked to the inspector who works in Billings and he can't remember anytime when he's had a similar situation."

Solmon said, "I would say the most common situation is dog-related."

Solmon added it's important for people to track their packages if possible, and be there when the package arrives in order to prevent theft. He also said he appreciates everyone's patience with the longer lines this time of year.