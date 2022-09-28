BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said they received a report Tuesday night of a possible shooting threat At Skyview High school in Billings.
BPD said via Twitter officers spoke with all parties involved, and they determined the threat to be unfounded.
School will resume as usual Wednesday.
