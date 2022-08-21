BILLINGS, Mont. - One man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a possible road rage incident Saturday night.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports there was a shooting 4th Ave. N and N 32nd St. at 7:42 pm.

Detectives were on scene investigating and 4th Ave. N was blocked from N 33rd to N 32nd St.

A preliminary investigation found the incident could have stemmed from road rage involving two men in separate vehicles, BPD said.

Everyone involved in the incident are accounted for and there is no threat to the public. No information was given on any arrests at this time.