Possible gun threat causes lockdown at Billings Senior

Typically at 12:15 p.m. students at Billings Senior are either at lunch, in class or out roaming the halls. Today was a different story.

After a staff member at Senior reported seeing an individual inside the school carrying what looked like a handgun, the school entered into a lockdown at 12:15 p.m.which lasted until 1:35 p.m.

Over thirty law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies all arrived to the scene performing a sweep of the school.

Once news broke of the situation on Facebook students like senior Sarah Rinehart quickly realized the seriousness of the situation.

Rinehart said "our teacher just shared with us that this is not a drill and that we should be quiet but he was just soothing with us telling us that we'll be okay and there's no problem, it's not a major problem."

Luckily, there were no major threats to anyone inside the school.

According to Billings Police Chief Rich St. John two suspects were apprehended on the 100 block of Monroe on the South Side in which they found two airsoft guns with the suspects.

Both suspects are believed to be students at Senior which could potentially lead to punishments once the investigation is complete.

Superintended of Billings Public Schools Greg Upham said "guns, you can't determine if it's real or not with that piece. We'll complete our investigation I know the police are doing their piece right now and we don't have all of that information but we will go through that. If that is the case we'll look at our practices policies and procedures and if there are infractions we will take appropriate action."

After law enforcement completed the sweep of the school and confirmed they had the suspects in custody, school administration decided to continue with the school day.

Chief St. John says they cannot release the names of the two suspects as they are juveniles.

Both the school district and police are actively investigating the situation.

This is a developing story and will continue to update as we receive information.