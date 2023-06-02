Police lights - Vault

The following is a Facebook post by the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office:

COLSTRIP, Mont. - ATTENTION: We have receive notification from the National Weather Service of the possibility of flash floods occurring in the Sumatra area. Please use caution if you see standing water, it may not be possible to pass through, even in a vehicle. And as always, proceed with caution and stay safe!

