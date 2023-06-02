Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Burn scars may experience flash flooding and debris flows. This includes the American Fork, Robertson Draw, Crater Ridge, BobCat, Peterson, Crooked Creek, and Richard Spring burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall is possible in portions of the watch area by Saturday morning. Locally heavier accumulations are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&