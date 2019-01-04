WOLF POINT, Mont. – An attorney working on behalf of the The Tribal Executive Board of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation on behalf of the children of the Assiniboine and Sioux Nations contends that The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) Office of Civil Rights (OCR) will investigate claims that the Wolf Point School District discriminates against and mistreats Native students in violation of federal civil rights laws.

Melina A. Healey Esq. with Equal Justice Works Fellow joined the ACLU of Montana and the Racial Justice Clinic in writing a 46-page Title 6 complaint against The Wolf Point School District.

The complaint was submitted to the Department of Education on behalf of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in June of 2017.

The New York Times highlighted issues at Wolf Point in an article published last month titled: ‘I Feel Invisible’: Native Students Languish in Public Schools.

Healey credits the December 28th article with prompting the Department of Education to act.

For more on the nature of the complaint and the investigation check out the New York Times follow up article published Friday morning: U.S. to Investigate Discrimination Against Native Students on Montana Reservation.