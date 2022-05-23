Positive cases of canine distemper within raccoons confirmed in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston residents are asked to be aware of sick raccoons after the city's animal control officer received confirmation of positive canine distemper cases within Livingston's raccoon population.

The City of Livingston is warning residents, especially those with pets, to be on the lookout for sick raccoons. Our Animal Control Officer has received confirmation of positive cases of canine distemper within the raccoon population in the Livingston area.

Raccoons with distemper may act tame and approach people, or curl up to sleep in open areas in close proximity to people. They generally act disoriented or lethargic, walk in a staggering gait or stand in place as if very confused. They will display increasing abnormal behavior as the disease progresses, including wandering in the daytime, and the eyes may appear to be an iridescent green as they become cloudy from mineral deposits in cell layers of the eye caused by the virus.

Since distemper can be transmitted by transfer of body fluids from an animal to animal, animal control captures and removes these raccoons whenever possible. Dogs can become infected by canine distemper if they are not properly vaccinated. Cats can become infected by feline distemper if they are not properly vaccinated. Please ensure your animals are up to date on both distemper vaccinations.

It is not uncommon to see a spike in the number of cases occurring during the mid-winter and early spring. Do not approach a sick raccoon. Do not feed raccoons.