Portion of Yellowstone River closed near Livingston due to bridge damage

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Wildlife officials are closing a portion of Yellowstone River near Livingston due to damage on the Highway 89 bridge.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release the closure begins at the Mayor's Landing Fishing Access Site (FAS) to Sheep Mountain FAS, an 8-mile section.

The closure includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS.

FWP said the Mayor's Landing FAS will stay open for unloading access, and Sheep Mountain FAS will stay open for launching.

The railway bridge near Highway 89 east of Livingston that crosses over the Yellowstone River is nearly falling into the water, FWP said. FWP is working together with the Montana Department of Transportation.

The closure will stay in place until the safety issues are resolved.