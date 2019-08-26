KULR (Billings)- If you've been driving throughout the Magic City recently you may have noticed some pop up tents advertising hail repair.

Several spots throughout town are looking to quickly help get your vehicle back into shape if you suffered hail damage.

Professional Auto Hail Repair, which is posted up on Grand and 16th St. W. is one of these locations of the many scattered throughout Billings.

Sonny Jaramillo, owner of Professional Auto Hail Repair, says the experience his crew brings to the table is what can help the community the most.

"We're here to help the whole public, my guys have the knowledge. When you're taking out dents, it's an art, it's a talent, and these guys have 17-27 years of experience. This is what we do," said Jaramillo

Sonny added they've been in Billings about a week and will stay until any other threats of hailstorms have vanished.