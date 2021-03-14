Poplar Volunteer Fire Department hosting the 71st Fireman's Ball fundraiser

POPLAR, Mont. - Poplar's Volunteer Fire Department is made up of 13 brave firefighters who not only protect the town of Poplar, but also the surrounding communities of Brockton and Riverside.

Due to the pandemic, Poplars main fundraiser was canceled last year making the 2021 Fireman's Ball particularly vital to raise enough funds to afford a new air compressor which fills up their self contained breathing apparatus's.

"I have to go to Wolf Point or Culbertson, 30 miles either way to fill up air tanks for my town. Self contained breathing apparatus, when we make entry into a house or into a building, that's what we're breathing, we're using those SCBA's for our air," says Poplar Fire Chief, David Mathison.

Mathison says his department can only afford 3 SCBA's right now, but he needs 13, one for each volunteer firefighter.

The Chief says they've lost several community members to accidents this past year and believes more lives could have been saved if his team had proper equipment.

"That's one thing that's sad about being the chief of a small town fire department is you know everybody. I lost a close friend last week to a house fire, so I try to be there for my guys, try to be there for the community," says Mathison.

You can help support the volunteer fire department by checking out the Fireman's Ball at the American Legion Club in Poplar, March 27th.

There will be live music and you can win a variety of door prizes like hunting gear and general household supplies, or enter a raffle to win an AR-15.

"I hope everybody can come, come help out and donate what they can to help out Poplar Volunteer."

You can also make direct donations to their P.O. Box 746 Poplar, MT 59255.