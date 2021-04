According to a Facebook post from the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department, they were paged to a grass fire around 1:49 pm Saturday evening.

The grass fire was located west of Poplar of BIA Route 134.

The fire department was able to stop the fire before it reached two occupied structures east of the road.

The fire department also thanked BIA Fire, Wolf Point Volunteer Fire Department, and Brockton Volunteer Fire Department for assisting them.