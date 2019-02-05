GREAT FALLS – Poplar resident Dennis Lloyd Red Boy, 28, pleaded guilty today in federal court to involuntary manslaughter for the death of a baby, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Red Boy faces a maximum eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided at the hearing.Morris set sentencing for June 5. Red Boy is detained.

Prosecutors said the evidence would show that on Aug. 15, 2017, Red Boy was taking care of children in Poplar, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, when a six-month-old baby would not stop crying. After several interviews with investigators, Red Boy admitted he put the baby on her back, but she would not stop crying. He then flipped her over, with her face into the bed, and put a heavy blanket on her. He returned to find the baby was not breathing and immediately sought help. He acknowledged that his actions were the proximate cause of the baby’s death.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Weldon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.