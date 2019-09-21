Pope Francis shown an art work of him cleaning the sky after speaking about climate change

During a visit to Southern Rome Saturday, Pope Francis was shown an art work of him cleaning the sky for being vocal about climate change.

Pope Francis visited the town of Albano Saturday where he celebrated mass in front of thousands of people.

Roman artist Maupal, who is known for his provocative graffiti of Popes and politicians, showed the Papal his latest work dubbed "An Example for All".

The piece was painted on a building in front of the Albano Cathedral, where he portrayed Pop Francis cleaning a polluted sky.

Pope Francis has expressed his strong views on climate change, referring to it as a global "climate emergency" and speaking on the issue around the world.

Before delivering mass today, the Pope was given a t-shirt with the same mural designed by the street artist.