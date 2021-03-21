Pope Francis denounces racism, compares it to a mutating virus

Pope Francis Saturday denounced racism, comparing it to a mutating virus.

The pope's comments came in a tweet issued from his official Vatican account.

Because of the pandemic, crowds are not gathering for Francis's weekly blessing in St. peter's Square.

He delivers remarks from inside the Apostolic Palace next to the square.

In the tweet, Pope Francis said racism "lurks in waiting and continues to be shameful."

He cited no particular examples.

The United nations marks March 21st as the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination.

The Pontiff said racism shows that "our supposed social progress is not as real or definitive as we think."

In the message he delivered on Vatican Television, Pope Francis urged that more be done to ensure people across the world have access to adequate drinking water and sanitation.