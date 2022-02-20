HELENA, Mont. - Poor road conditions are leading to multiple crashes across the state Sunday night.

The incident report map is currently showing 11 crashes across the state.

At this time four crashes are being reported on I-90 between Laurel and Big Timber.

Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice-covered, with black ice being reported on roads around Big Timber.

We will be following these incidents and more on-air tonight.

For the latest road conditions and travel alerts, you can view the Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map here.