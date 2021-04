Today, a new exclusive NBC news poll measuring Americans' approval of President Biden nearly 100 days after taking office.

The ratings are favorable with 53% of those polled approving, and 39% disapproving of the President's job thus far.

All next week, NBC News will feature in-depth coverage examining the first hundred days of Biden's presidency, including progress on the promises he made on Covid-19 vaccinations, school re-openings and more.