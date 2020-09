BILLINGS - A 24-year-old woman from Crow Agency was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Billings Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Sergeant Tony Jensen Billings Police Department (BPD), the stabbing occurred in the area of 313 1/2 South Twenty-eighth Street.

The woman was brought to the hospital and BPD says she is suffering what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.