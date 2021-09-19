BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman was hospitalized following a stabbing in Billings Sunday morning, police said.
The Billings Police Department posted on Twitter the stabbing happened on the 3310 block of First Avenue N.
A 42-year-old woman was brought to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect has not been located, but BPD said there is currently no perceived threat.
The investigation is ongoing.
