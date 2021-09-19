Police lights--Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman was hospitalized following a stabbing in Billings Sunday morning, police said.

The Billings Police Department posted on Twitter the stabbing happened on the 3310 block of First Avenue N. 

A 42-year-old woman was brought to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspect has not been located, but BPD said there is currently no perceived threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you