BILLINGS, Mont. - Police say the driver of a vehicle purposefully hit a person near the 1500 block of Central Avenue Thursday at 1:30 a.m.

The 50-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the vehicle is described as a silver passenger car, and the suspect driver fled.

An investigation is ongoing.

