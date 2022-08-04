BILLINGS, Mont. - Police say the driver of a vehicle purposefully hit a person near the 1500 block of Central Avenue Thursday at 1:30 a.m.
The 50-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the vehicle is described as a silver passenger car, and the suspect driver fled.
An investigation is ongoing.
