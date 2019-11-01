Police urge parents to check candy after finding razor blades in candy bars

Police in Colerain Township, Ohio are urging parents to check their kid's Halloween candy after reports of razor blades being found in candy Thursday night.

Two people reported finding razor blades in candy bars last night after trick-or-treating together through a neighborhood.

One woman was sliced and received several stitches after finding a razor blade in her child's candy.

And another parent also reported finding a razor blade in the candy, apparently hidden inside the packaging of a tampered candy bar.

Police are working to determine the exact location of where that candy came from.