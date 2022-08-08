BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle.
He is described as a man in his late teens to mid-20s, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.
No victims were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
