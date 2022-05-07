BILLINGS, Mont. - Right now, the Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in curbing a recent wave of vandalism in the city.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick says over the last month, the department has received numerous reports of either theft or vandalism to political signs around town.

One victim who lost 25 signs reported a total of $7,500 worth of damage or lost property.

Police are asking for the public's help to provide any information they have on those taking part in this activity and advise you to keep an eye out and report anything suspicious.

You can call the Billings Police Department dispatch at 406-657-8200 with information about the vandalism, or report something suspicious.

Billings police would also like to remind the public that political signs are private property and theft or vandalism to the property is a criminal offense.