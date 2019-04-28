Police searching for walkaway from Billings pre- release center

KULR (Billings)- Police are actively searching for walkaway from Billings pre- release center Sunday afternoon.

Phillip Cole walked away from the Alpha House Pre- release Center at approximately 3 P.M.

Cole, a 39-year-old Native American male is 6'3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is 205 pounds and a Crow Agency native.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a grey zip up hooded sweatshirt and a grey and white baseball hat.

Cole was sentenced for criminal endangerment out of Yellowstone County on October 10th, 2017 and the Department of Corrections asks that the public not approach him as he is facing a ten year sentence for felony escape.

Please call 911 with any information.