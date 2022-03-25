BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl Friday morning.

Josi A Russell was last seen Saturday, March 12 near the 1400 block of Main Street wearing gray jeans and a t-shirt.

She is described as white, 5-foot-5, 120-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

BPD said in a Twitter post Josi's family thinks she may be in danger.