UPDATE: Billings Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the area of the airport early Thursday morning.

Captain Neil Lawrence says BPD officers were dispatched to the area of N 27th St & E Airport Rd around 12 AM.

The initial investigation finds the victim was stopped in his car when he was approached by the unknown suspect, Lawrence says. The suspect then brandished a gun and shot the victim.

The 38-year-old shooting victim was able to flee the scene in his car and law enforcement was then notified. He was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect at the scene of the shooting. The incident remains under investigation, assigned to the BPD Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Investigations Division at 406-657-8476. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 245-6660.

