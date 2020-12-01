BILLINGS, MT - The Billings Police Department needs the public's help to locate the person responsible for a fatal shooting Monday night.

According to Lt. Brandon Wooley, police were notified of shots fired in the area of Broadwater Avenue and 4th St. W at 8:50 p.m.

Wooley says that officers found a 30-year-old man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds and injuries indicating he had been run over by a vehicle.

A medical team on the scene tried to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful.

Wooley says that investigators believe the shooter left the area on foot heading east.

The driver of a vehicle traveling westbound at the time of the incident remained on the scene. The 48-year-old man is not believed to be involved in the shooting portion of the incident.

Wooley says this is an ongoing investigation and asks that anyone with any information related to this incident to contact the Billings Investigations Division at 657-8473.