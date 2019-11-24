Police say shots fired in an attempted robbery in Billings Heights, no injuries

KULR (Billings)- Police say shots were fired in an attempted robbery of the Diamond Jubilee at 1214 Main Street in the Billings Heights.

Billings Police Officer John Pearson says a casino attendant was in the back office of the bar, therefore the alleged robber couldn't get into the casino area.

Police say the suspect proceeded to fire off three shots behind the bar area, fled the scene, and has yet to be located.

Police say he was wearing gloves, a hooded sweatshirt, and a face mask.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.