BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect allegedly fled the scene of a robbery in the 700 block of Grand in Billings Wednesday around 1:38 a.m.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the male suspect brandished a pipe and threatened an employee.
BPD said the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
