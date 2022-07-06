Police lights--Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect allegedly fled the scene of a robbery in the 700 block of Grand in Billings Wednesday around 1:38 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the male suspect brandished a pipe and threatened an employee.

BPD said the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

